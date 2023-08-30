Special Needs Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Special Needs Practitioner

Our Client are looking to employ a Special Needs Practitioner for their excellent Private Nursery based near Duston, Northampton. The Special Needs Practitioner must be passionate and able to embrace and understand the role you play in order to provide high levels of care and education

Essential Criteria Needed



Experience in Working with SEN or Children with Special Needs

BA or QTS or Equivalent Qualification

Knowledge of the Early Years Sector

Good standard of English and maths at GCSE A-C or equivalent

Excellent verbal communication skills with staff, children and parents

Able to use written English to write reports and keep clear and accurate records

Key Responsibilities



To ensure responsibility for the effective daily management of the nursery alongside the Nursery/Deputy Nursery Manager, to have a sound knowledge of all Company policies, procedures, statutory welfare requirements and Ofsted expectations and requirements, and to ensure that these are maintained at all times.

Demonstrates understanding of children’s disabilities; keeps firm hand and is courteous and fair

Be able to showcase high quality practice with regards to individual and group work with children, dealing with staff and parent issues as they arise

Loads/unloads wheelchair bound students on van, and/or waits with children for transportation

To support the Nursery/Deputy Nursery Manager to ensure that safeguarding procedures are followed in line with Local Authority and Company procedures.

Documents children’s daily activities (e.g. behaviour, completed activities, on/off task times, etc.) for the purpose of completing daily diaries.

To take responsibility alongside the Nursery Management Team for the safety, security and well being of all children, staff and visitors at all times.

Maintain confidentiality regarding all aspects of his/her work with special education children and other staff

To support the Management Team in leading the nursery to reach an Outstanding grading with Ofsted.

Promote equality and diversity within the nursery, challenging any behaviour, which does not support our Inclusive Practice and Equal Opportunities Policy.

Participates in all meetings, training programs, and in-service sessions as assigned by the manager/ senior staff

To ensure that the highest standards of health and safety apply to both children, staff, parents and visitor, maintaining a safe and secure environment.

Benefits

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with additional benefits such as a fun and friendly environment with excellent facilities. With this, in-house training and development opportunities are provided with Paid staff meetings, Employee of the month, Team rewards, Counselling support service, Well-being events and support

