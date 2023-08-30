Qualified Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Qualified Nursery Nurse

Nurse Seekers is proud to be recruiting a Qualified Nursery Practitioner on behalf of a fantastic quality Nursery based near Bricket Wood, St Albans. The successful candidate must be an energetic and passionate individual with a real passion for childcare and want to work with children to fulfil their greatest potential!

Key Responsibilities



Complete observation and assessment standards within the relevant curriculum to ensure a child-centred approach and complete the observation and planning process meets the needs of all children in line with the Quality Assurance Framework

Deliver the highest care and educations standards, support, and carryout key person 1-1 supervision meetings with families and other professionals to support child development and child achieving their personal miles stones and the EYFS

Demonstrate effective written and verbal communication with all stakeholders of the nursery and the wider community including parent’s professionals and colleagues.

Ensure health and safety policies and procedures are followed and continuously demonstrate behaviours that underpin a high performing safety culture.

Promote the nursery to current parents and potential customers to support the retention and ongoing occupancy growth.

Working as part of a larger team to ensure all essential day to day tasks are completed in line with the nursery demands i.e. Hygiene standards and room preparation.

Completing accurate and effective assessments, which reflect the needs, interests, and stages of development of the child by effective delivery of the key person approach.

Delivery of highest quality Early Childhood practice and experiences for all children in the setting, including those with Special Educational Needs and/or Disability, promoting emotional wellbeing by embedding the Early Years curriculum.

Ensure that they have completed Child Protection training every two years as set out in the Child Protection Policy and that this training impacts on their ability to safeguard the children in their care

Attendance at staff meetings and training sessions to ensure continuous professional development.

Essentials



Full and relevant Level 3 qualification or Level 2 qualification e.g. NVQ, CACHE, Diploma.

12 hours paediatric first aid.

Relevant safeguarding/child protection training undertaken and a willingness to update training regularly.

Able to communicate clearly with adults and children using a variety of techniques (oral and in writing)

Ability to support and inspire nursery colleagues to achieve the highest standards or care and education.

Benefits

This role offers a wide range of in-house training opportunities, together with an excellent scope for progression and opportunities for a review of salary, coupled with a competitive salary. As well as a generous holiday allowance and weekly wellness sessions for all staff to support wellbeing.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively call Olivia or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369, or register your details.