Bank Pharmacy Technician by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Pharmacy Technician | Spire Yale Hospital | Private Hospital Setting | Wrexham



Spire Yale Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Pharmacy Technician to join their team to work on our bank, covering sickness and annual leave as and when required. Shift patterns may fall between Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide an exemplary specialist technical service to support the pharmacy department and other areas of the hospital that stock medicines, working within own level of competence and in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and Spire Healthcare policies and procedures.

- Contribute to the safe and effective use of medicines, ensuring cost efficiency.

- Assist in delivering pharmaceutical care to meet patient's health and wellbeing needs.

- Assist in assessing people's health and wellbeing within the context of their medicines.

- Movement and management of medicines.

- Establish and maintain communication with people about pharmacy activities and medicines.

- Modify and structure data, information, computer records and stock management documents.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

- Contribute to the development and implementation of services

- Monitor and maintain health and safety and security of self and others.

- Contribute to quality improvement.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.



Who we're looking for:

- A Pharmacy Technician who has the ability to work effectively as part of a team.

- GPC Registered / Dispensing Qualification

- Good interpersonal, organisational and communication skills

- Ability to pay attention to detail and produce and maintain accurate records

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office.

- Experience of administrative duties e.g. ordering, receiving, data checking, audits



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of application.