Bank Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Physiotherapist | Spire Yale, Wrexham | Bank | Evenings and Weekends Available | Orthopaedics | MSK

Spire Yale are now recruiting a Bank Physiotherapist to join their warm and friendly team.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patients health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patients needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Duties and responsibilities:

General Post-Operative Orthopaedics and MSK

Daytime, Evening and Weekend work available- options to work in MSK clinic or on the ward or a combination of both

Out-patient clinic lists- evening work available for post op orthopaedic rehabilitation and MSK.

Working on the wards majority orthopaedics, spinal, some urology, general surgery and gynaecology. This is not a definitive list

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients on the ward and/or within the outpatient department

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for:

CSP / HCPC Registered Physiotherapist

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

At least 3 years post graduate clinical post op orthopaedics and/or MSK

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Experience with post op orthopaedic outpatients and/or inpatients

Experience with MSK patients

Flexible for evenings, daytimes and/or weekend work

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (wont be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via Spire for You

Wellbeing Centre access via Spire for You

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spires specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications