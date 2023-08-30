Practice Nurse Bristol by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, Bristol

Chase Medical has locum work available for Practice Nurses in Bristol! Our pay rates are £28 - £47 per hour for Practice Nurses (including holiday pay).

Chase Medical has a range of available sessions available, so whether it's ad-hoc or something long-term. Choose what works with you! Working with up to 60% of primary care settings within the UK, we'll tailor our search to your needs. We do have sessions available for on the day, as well as up to 12 months in advance.

Locum work allows you to use skills and experiences in Primary Care to support local centres! You can gain CPD and building your professional network as you provide patient care whilst working.

You will need:

Experience working as a Practice Nurse in a GP Surgery or Primary Care setting.

Qualifications to perform: Immunisations Chronic diseases Cytology



Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care agency, providing high volume of shifts for Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners nationwide. We have a dedicated team to accommodate your needs by providing you with full-time work or you can choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments.

We have shifts available on an ad-hoc basis. We can offer you short-term opportunities such as day cover or a longer-term post for ongoing cover, if this is your preference.

Chase Medical can offer you:

Competitive pay rates; £28 - £47 per hour (Including Holiday Pay)

No minimum number of shifts meaning you can pick as many as you would like to or as little as possible! Chance to book regular weekly shifts or the one-off session, the choice is yours.

Chance to book regular weekly shifts or the one-off session, the choice is yours. Development of CPD and building your professional network through working at different surgeries!

Easy and efficient registration process.

Booking of shifts in advance with allowance up to 12 months in advance! The choice is yours allowing you to prepare and plan.

The choice is yours allowing you to prepare and plan. Mobile app, to instantly access live shifts/jobs.

to instantly access live shifts/jobs. Quick and easy join up with support from our dedicated recruitment consultant staff.

