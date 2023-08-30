Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with a fantastic PCN, looking for an ANP with experience in primary care to join their close-knit, forward thinking team! They take tremendous pride in helping to develop their staff, which has led to a very positive work environment! As an ANP for the PCN, you will work alongside a multi-disciplinary team of GPs, Paramedics, Practice Nurses and other allied health professionals. If you are someone who takes pride in your work, has a committed approach to patient care and especially enjoys being part of a strong team, then this could be the perfect role for you!

Salary - £45,000 - £54,000 + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + BH + Indemnity

Location - Liverpool

The PCN -

Passionate clinical and admin teams that work very well together

Multi-disciplined team of GPs, Nurses, Paramedics and other allied health professionals

Always seeking ways to progress within primary care

Patient care is the number one priority

Will whole-heartedly support career progression

A truly friendly, welcoming and supportive PCN

Your role -

Full time ANP

Operating in a hub model to offer availability to patients

Be involved in extended hours - 1 early morning and 1 late evening each week

1 in 4 Saturdays

15 minute appointments

Mixture of telephone and face-to-face appointments

Focus on acute, on the day, urgent appointments, minor illness and injury

The benefits -

Up to £54,000 per annum

NHS pension

6 weeks annual leave + Bank Holidays

Supported with progression opportunities

