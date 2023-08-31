Staff Nurse - Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse | Surgical Wards | Band 5/6 equivalent depending on experience | Worcester | Full Time | GOOD CQC Rating

Due to expansion Spire Southbank have an exciting opportunity for a ward staff nurse to join our experienced surgical ward team to support our patients recovering from a wide variety of surgical procedures. With excellent nurse to patient ratios we offer you time to care for your patients. Our award winning CPD and a supportive team mean you're able to develop your skills and develop in your career.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Who we're looking for:

- Be a qualified nurse - at least 2-5 years of experience is desirable

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care & leadership skills

- Strong communication skills

Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or 07516 506185.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

