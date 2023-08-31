Chemotherapy Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Chemotherapy Nurse | Oncology| Spire Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Full or Part Time

Do you have experience in administering chemotherapy? Maybe you are looking for the next step in your career? If so, Spire Murrayfield Hospital has a fantastic opportunity for a Chemotherapy Nurse looking to progress their career, to join their six-chair nurse lead oncology unit. We are a dynamic unit treating Breast, Urology, Gynaecology and Colorectal patients working closely with our Clinical Nurse Specialists and Consultants to provide integrated SACT care.

You will provide exemplary planned care for patients, administration of Systemic Anti-Cancer Therapy and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in our Oncology Day Chemotherapy Centre.

Duties and responsibilities

- Assess patients' health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload of cancer patients

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and well-being needs throughout the cancer treatment pathway, inclusive of administering chemotherapy

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information related to cancer patient care

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others in the management of SACT

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security

- Assist in maintaining and developing cancer services

- Contribute to quality improvement within cancer services

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Who we're looking for

- Qualified Nurse with a valid NMC registration

- Previous experience in administering chemotherapy

- Qualified in venepuncture and cannulation and the use of CVAD's with evidence of regular competency assessment

- Working towards a post registration qualification in a clinical cancer specialism

- Experience of working in a nurse led environment with minimum supervision

Benefits

Funding opportunities for career developments such as Clinical Nurse Practitioner/Prescriber.

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis via

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: 4th August 2023 In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications