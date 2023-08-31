Trainee Surgical Care Practitioner - Orthopaedics by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire Healthcare is excited to be introducing a Surgical Care Practitioner for Orthopaedics within our hospitals in the Outer London Hub at Spire Bushey Hospital. With a structure now in place, we are pleased to be able to offer this role to someone who is looking to take the next step in their career and train to become our Surgical Care Practitioner.

Private Healthcare has traditionally delivered entirely Consultant-led care and we are looking to enhance the orthopaedic care pathway through the introduction of the Advanced Clinical Practitioner role. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Orthopaedic Advanced Clinical Practitioner, either Surgical Care Practitioner or Nurse Practitioner, to lead on the implementation of this new service within our hospitals, playing a pivotal role in the ongoing development and expansion of our clinical services within the Outer London Hub. The successful completion of an accredited MSc in Surgical Care Practice or equivalent Level 7 education with demonstrable core and Orthopaedic specific clinical competence along with a non-medical prescribing qualification is essential for this role.

Our hospitals provide elective surgical care for both private and NHS patients, with 65% of our work being within the specialty of orthopaedics. Joining a forward thinking, committed, enthusiastic, patient centred team you will play a lead role in making a positive difference to our patients lives through outstanding personalised care.

Once a qualified practitioner, you will work autonomously alongside consultant colleagues to support them and their patients throughout the care pathway from outpatients, pre-operative assessment, theatres and wards to post discharge.

Duties and responsibilities :

Work as an advanced level independent practitioner under the supervision and direction of Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons

Work autonomously, using expert advanced clinical skills and competence to assess, diagnose, treat and discharge patients under the care of Consultant orthopaedic surgeons

Support, advise and educate the nursing team and wider MDT in respect of orthopaedic patient care

Be professionally and legally responsible and accountable for all aspects of professional activity

Complete full patient assessments and clerking of new admissions including prescribing medication and completing accurate documentation

Assess patients against anticipated clinical progression, recognising variation and commencing additional treatment and care as require

Provide expert clinical advice ensuring patients receive the most appropriate care based on their clinical need

Who we're looking for

Registered healthcare professional on appropriate part of NMC/HCPC register

Scrub experience working in an operating theatre environment with substantial broad experience relevant to area of practice

IRMER certificate- clinical diagnostic skills including the ability to request and interpret specific X-rays and laboratory investigations

Evidence of continuous professional and academic development

Portfolio evidence of substantial clinical practice at advanced level

Highly motivated with a drive to develop, excellent initiative and an effective team member; assertive and flexible.

Experience in teaching and staff competency assessment

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Louise Tankard @

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.