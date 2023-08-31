Anaesthetic Team Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Anaesthetic Team Lead | Bushey | Full time - no night shifts | Excellent salary, training and CPD opportunities
As our Anaesthetic Team Leader you will be overseeing a small team and will be supported by both our Theatre Manager and a Deputy.
Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including ENT, neurological, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.
This is a full time position working shifts across Monday - Saturday
Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Act as anaesthetic assistant
- Support the Theatre Manger to lead, teach, counsel and appraise staff to ensure development needs are identified and met. Implement personal development plans to meet ongoing development needs
- Supervise and educate junior staff, RGN's, ODP's and carry out clinical supervision
- Contribute to the overall advancement of the Operating Department to promote excellence in clinical care
- Act as a role model, demonstrating high levels of clinical expertise, leading, managing and delivering excellence in clinical care
- Prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum
- Be responsible for the assessment of anaesthetic and recovery care needs and the development, implementation and evaluation of programmes of care for patients to ensure delivery of a high standard of care on every shift
- Administering local anaesthetics
- Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload
- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.
Who we're looking for
- Registered Nurse with an anaesthetic qualification or Operating Department Practitioner with anaesthetic experience
- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision
- Analysing staff and theatre management problems and coming up with viable solutions
- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes
- Challenging consultants to influence evidence based practice
- Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards
- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solutions for the service
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
If we have received sufficient applications, the closing date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard on
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.