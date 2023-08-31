Anaesthetic Team Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Anaesthetic Team Lead | Bushey | Full time - no night shifts | Excellent salary, training and CPD opportunities

As our Anaesthetic Team Leader you will be overseeing a small team and will be supported by both our Theatre Manager and a Deputy.

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including ENT, neurological, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.

This is a full time position working shifts across Monday - Saturday

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

Act as anaesthetic assistant

Support the Theatre Manger to lead, teach, counsel and appraise staff to ensure development needs are identified and met. Implement personal development plans to meet ongoing development needs

Supervise and educate junior staff, RGN's, ODP's and carry out clinical supervision

Contribute to the overall advancement of the Operating Department to promote excellence in clinical care

Act as a role model, demonstrating high levels of clinical expertise, leading, managing and delivering excellence in clinical care

Prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

Be responsible for the assessment of anaesthetic and recovery care needs and the development, implementation and evaluation of programmes of care for patients to ensure delivery of a high standard of care on every shift

Administering local anaesthetics

Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Registered Nurse with an anaesthetic qualification or Operating Department Practitioner with anaesthetic experience

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Analysing staff and theatre management problems and coming up with viable solutions

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

Challenging consultants to influence evidence based practice

Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solutions for the service

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.