Associate Dentist by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
View 88 jobs
LoughboroughLocation
Loughborough
2 days ago
Posted date
2 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Associate Dentist

 

Would you like the opportunity to work at one of the UK’s largest chains of specialist dental clinics?

Would you like the opportunity to be part of a rapidly expanding business?

Would you like a position with a competitive rate of pay?

Then this is the role for you!!!

We here at Nurse Seekers are honoured to be working with such a prestigious and rapidly growing Dentist Chain, located in the east midlands our client is one of the UK’s largest chains of denture specialist dental clinics with a fully digital process. They have revolutionised the denture market with the best team of professionals who specialise in making people smile again and are using the latest technology for the diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of all cases.

Job role


  • Oral Health assessment
  • Scanning clients using 3Shape IO Scanners
  • Review digital designs of dentures
  • Explain and determine the most suitable treatment plans
  • Extractions and fittings
  • Take medical records, make, and examine 3D scans or dental impressions of the patients.

You must have the right to work in the UK and also hold a valid GDC Number to be considered for this role

Benefits

Along with a competitive rate of pay our client offers some fantastic benefits such as:


  • Career development growth system.


  • Employee´s special discounts on our products


  • Referral programme
  • Work in a dynamic, unique and fast-paced company for professional growth.
  • Performance related bonuses

If you’re ready for a new challenge and feel this role is for you, please contact Jordan about this fantastic position on 01926 676369.

