Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Nurse

Our Client are looking to employ a Level 2 or 3 Qualified Nursery Nurse for their excellent Private Nursery based in near Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire. The Nursery Nurse must be passionate, enthusiastic and have a genuine interest in helping children and babies develop and learn; whilst ensuring they are loved and nurtured in a caring environment.

Requirements



NVQ 2 or 3 or higher in Early years

Paediatric first aid (preferred)

Role is subject to DBS checks and safe recruitment procedures.

The Nursery is registered for over 100 children and is lovely and friendly environment where all staff are appreciated and skills are identified. In addition to this the Nursery has x3 different individual units for different age groups and these are set in large grounds and beautiful gardens. The Nursery is an all year round setting that is open from 8am-6pm

Key Responsibilities



To contribute to the room planning.

To understand the requirements of the EYFS, health and safety and Ofsted.

To fulfil the role of a Key Person and work in partnership with parents/carers, ensuring all children’s individual needs are met, including observing, planning and evaluating development activities.

Ensuring key children’s learning journeys, next steps and cohort tracking is up to date.

To liaise professionally and courteously with parents, children, colleagues and visitors in a polite and professional manner, seeking help or signposting to the correct person with the Nursery.

To prepare daily activities for all children whilst adhering to the the Early Years Foundation Stage.

To interact effectively with all children.

To ensure the process for new children and children who are transitioning is followed appropriately.

To ensure the procedures for own key children transitioning are followed and all paperwork is up to date before the transfer takes place.

To carry out peer-to-peer observations termly.

To assist in the setting up of the room in the morning, throughout the day and closing down the room in the evening.

To support the team with hygiene for children including nappies, toileting, face and hands wiping and changing a child’s clothes.

To maintain records and reports, keeping daily diaries of the children’s progress and activities.

To assist with general cleaning, tidying and sterilising.

To adhere to and implement all Nursery policies and procedures.

Benefits



Childcare Discounts

Funded Company events

Company pension

Cycle to work scheme

Discounted or free food

Employee discount programs

Health & wellbeing programme

Referral programme

Disability accommodations

Inclusive of minority and disadvantaged groups

LGBTQ friendly workplace

Age-inclusive

Diversity and inclusion training or programmes

Fully or partially paid childcare

Birthday day off

Christmas week off

Onsite parking

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369 or register your details.