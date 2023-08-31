Radiography Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Radiography Assistant

Radiography Assistant | Imaging | Band 2 | Wirral | Full Time

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is currently looking for a dedicated Radiography Assistant for their imaging team on a full-time basis.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we are committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assist the multi-disciplinary team in Radiography by providing an efficient and sensitive supporting role.

Be at the forefront of providing exceptional customer service to our valued patients.

Identifying and reporting any significant changes to that might affect a patient's health and wellbeing to the appropriate person.

Handling of equipment, medical records and specimens

Who we're looking for:

An experienced, and preferably Care Certificate and NVQ level 3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant

Previous experience within Radiography environment is desirable but training could be provided for a suitable candidate with demonstrable experience in a healthcare setting.

You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on or 07850735207.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.