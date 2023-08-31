Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a genuinely very forward thinking and well established GP surgery, with a superb staff retention rate and flexibility around start and finish times. Work to 15 minute appointments times and see a mixture of telephone and face-to-face appointments. There is no expectation for home visits and free car parking available nearby.

Salary - £47,000 - £53,000 per annum + NHS pension + 5 weeks holiday + BH + Study Time + Fees Paid

Location - Batley, West Yorkshire

The surgery -

Very forward-thinking and supportive GP practice

Long-standing team of clinicians, including GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses and HCAs

Very well-established within the community

Flexible start and finish times to work around you

Keen to help you progress as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner or ACP

Free parking available nearby

Your role -

Full or Part Time Advanced Nurse Practitioner or Advanced Clinical Practitioner

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Work to 15 minute appointments

No home visits required

See the acute, on the day, urgent appointments, minor illness clinics

No extended house required

The benefits -

Generous salary up to £53k DOE

5 weeks holiday

NHS pension

Fees Paid

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Arbaz Malik