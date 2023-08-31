Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

A genuinely outstanding opportunity to join a large, well established and forward-thinking practice in central Ipswich. The practice boasts a highly skilled and stable team of nurses, salaried GPs, GP partners and allied health professionals as well as a wealth of support from one of the largest PCNs in the country. This practice is GP training with regular educational events and development opportunities.

You will be able to mould the role around you and have a chance to develop as a clinician learning from a well-established and experienced team of clinics who value CPD and career development.

Salary - £50,952 - £57,349 FTE + 5 weeks leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - Ipswich

The surgery -

Forward-thinking practice, innovative ways of working

Teaching and training Practice

Flexible working patterns

Unparalleled Support

Excellent management in place

Streamlined admin

Specialist interests welcomed and encouraged

Very high QOF

SystmOne

Your role -

FT or PT Advanced Nurse Practitioner with Primary Care experience

Exceptional flexibility with hours

Focus on managing your own clinics and triaging patients

Oversee undifferentiated acute presentations, minor illness, minor injuries and on the day appointments

Manage long term conditions

Deliver quality patient care

15 minutes appointments

Develop or focus on specialisms

Fantastic career prospects

The benefits -

Generous salary

A practice that go above and beyond for their staff and patients

5 weeks' annual leave

NHS pension

Open door policy

Passionate and friendly team ethos throughout

Thorough induction process

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!





Jasmine Kaur