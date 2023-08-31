Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

A growing and well-established group of Practices form a collaborative and supportive Primary Care Network which are seeking to grow their MDT team.

This opportunity lends itself well as a springboard for opportunities as the PCN pride themselves in delivering career progression, encouraging specialisms, providing 15-minute appointments and excellent support from the GPs and management team.

Salary - £48,500 - £54,600 per annum + 5 weeks' leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - Harrow

The surgery -

Well-established group of training practices

Varied patient demographic

Support multi-disciplinary team of clinicians and esteemed Partners

Superb management team

Emis web practice

Pro-active PCN

Support with the pursuit of specialist interests

Your role -

Advanced Nurse Practitioner (Full-time or part-time hours available)

Manage on the day demand

Oversee Minor illness and injury alongside acute on the day appointments

Utilise your prescribing qualification

Primary Care experience - REQUIREMENT

Mixture of face-to-face, telephone appointments

No extended hours!

The benefits -

Generous salary

Training and development is supported

Fantastic induction period

Mentorship

5 weeks annual leave + BH

Welcoming group of clinicians

A chance to make the role your own

NHS pension

