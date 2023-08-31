Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Background -

You will be joining a well-thought of practice situation in state-of-the-art premises within a popular residential area in Bognor Regis. A Training Practice for GP Registrars, FY2s, Paramedics and Student Nurses, the practice is a real centre for education and has recognised the increasing pressures on their Nurses and moved to alleviate these with new working patterns including a very reasonable workload with regular breaks for catchups and coffee, as well as an excellent secretarial.

The practice is looking to add a Practice Nurse to their team who is passionate about making a difference in the lives of patients. Work/life balance is of great importance to the practice, hence the fantastic flexibility that they can offer!

Salary - £35,100 - £42,900 per annum + 5 weeks' leave + 1 week study + NHS pension

Location - West Sussex

The surgery -

Medium sized surgery

Well Doctored practice with loyal team of Salaried GPs, Nurses and Allied Health Professionals and very established Partners

Training Practice for GP Registrars and FY2s as well as Paramedics and Student Nurses

Excellent admin team, massively reducing a GP's admin workload

Very involved within Locality and CCG

Excellent MDT support including Mental Health specialists

Support with the pursuit of specialist interests

Your role -

Practice Nurse (30 hours up to full-time available)

Oversee all treatment room duties including baby and adult imms, vaccinations, smears, wound care, dressings and more

Manage long term conditions including asthma, diabetes and COPD

Primary Care experience - REQUIREMENT

Tremendous flexibility around dates and start/finish times

Work as an autonomous clinician and as part of a team

No extended hours!

The benefits -

Generous salary

Training and development is supported

Fantastic induction period

Mentorship

5 weeks annual leave + BH

1 week study leave

NHS pension

