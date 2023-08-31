Senior Care Assistants by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Senior Care Assistant - Liverpool

Ref: CW19474

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for Senior Care Assistants to join our clients team in Liverpool. These vacancies are within a Nursing Home for the Elderly, those with Dementia and similar conditions. The hiring manager is looking for passionate senior care staff with strong leadership skills to help oversee the team on shift.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

£11.50 per hour

Full-time, permanent contract

Day and night shifts available

Senior Care Assistant experience and qualifications:

NVQ/QCF level 2 in Health and Social care (minimum)

Experience within a senior care assistant role is desired

Experience working within a Care Home setting is essential

Experience working with the elderly

Experience handling medication is desired, but not essential

