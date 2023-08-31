Radiology Team Leader - MRI by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Radiology Team Leader - MRI | Spire Parkway Competitive Salary plus excellent benefits | Solihull | 37.5 hours per week.

Spire Parkway Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Radiology Team Lead specialising in MRI to join our Radiology team. If you are an experienced MRI radiographer looking to move to the next level and want job progression, then this could be your next career step

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities

Compare current imaging practices, trends and developments against appropriate benchmarks, ensuring the implementation of best practice.

Agree and deliver in conjunction with the Radiology Manager, clear and specific targets that are consistent with activity and hospital business plan. Ensure fair and timely review

In collaboration with modality leads and specialist radiographers, provide advice and support on imaging approaches and conclusions to colleagues and others, using highly developed clinical and managerial expertise. This should be provided proactively and on request

In collaboration with highly specialist colleagues, set and monitor the standard of diagnostic imaging capabilities which may involve treatments; and competencies across the cross sectional imaging team. Ensure they are implemented and regularly audited.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons) or equivalent.

HCPC Registered

5 years' experience within Radiology/CT/MRI

Experience leading a team

Drive to improve service delivery and wanting the best for patients and staff

Think strategically while being commercially astute

Initiative and ownership

Pride and enthusiasm

Actively creating new business opportunities to support the cross sectional imaging department.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

Annual Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516 506185

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications