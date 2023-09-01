For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Health Care Assistant by Chase Medical
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Other
View 346 jobs
BristolLocation
Bristol
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

We have an amazing opportunity for a Physician Associate in the Bristol area!

I'm currently working with a well-respected Primary care network in Bristol (BS32) who are currently looking for a Health Care Assistant to join their team on a permanent basis. They're looking for a HCA to work 3 days a week on £12 per hour.

The Practice are looking for a HCA who can run their own clinics in:

  • Bloods
  • Flu Vaccs
  • Diabetic foot checks
  • NHS health Checks

You'll be really valued member of the team and you'll be working alongside some amazing clinicians, so you'll be well supported within this role. You can also set your own working pattern and working days, so you could have the perfect work life balance.

The Practice has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.

Benefits

  • Earn £12 per hour
  • Work 3 days per week (24 hours)
  • 5 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays
  • Free on site parking
  • Amazing Training opportunities
  • Good CQC

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Health Care Assistant by Chase Medical
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Bristol
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time