Healthcare Assistant by Chase Medical

Near Manchester city centre (East)

UPTO full-time hours

A well-led GP Surgery outside of Manchetser city centre (East) is looking for an enthusiastic Health care Care Assistant to join their successful team on a permanent basis. This is an amazing opportunity for an experienced HCA with general practice experience to join a successful GP with "Good" CQC rating and lovely clinical/ non-clinical team.

There is on-site parking available, and they are offering up to £12 per hour for the right HCA! You'll receive

Starting salary of £11.50ph (Neg, DOE)

4 weeks of annual leave

NHS pensions

Bank Holidays off

NHS Indemnity

"Good" CQC rated surgery

Parking onsite



They are looking for an experienced Healthcare Assistant who can perform Bloods, Chronic Disease checks (Asthma, Hypertension, Diabetes), NHS Health and New Patient Checks, and Dressings, with experience in minor surgery (ideal but not necessary).

This is a medium-sized surgery with over 9,500 patients on their list and they are looking for a Nurse to join their motivated clinical team. They have a list of the clinical and non-clinical team that'll help you in your new role. The surgery has a "Good" CQC rating that they've able to able to maintain over the years.

If you are interested or would like to learn more, please contact Olo on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively, you can email olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

