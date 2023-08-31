Clinical Nurse Specialist by TFS Healthcare

Clinical Nurse Specialist

St Helens

£40,000pa

TFS Healthcare are working with a national complex care provider who is looking to grow their nursing team due to growth within their clinical services offering within complex care. The role offers a host of benefits, unrivalled clinical support as well as full autonomy of your work-life balance. You can move away from unsociable shifts and work Monday to Friday between the hours of 8am and 6pm over 37.5 hour working week contract.

Main responsibilities:

To undertake assessment of new referrals and reviews of current service user care plans as well as assist in the recruitment and interviewing of potential new staff.

There will be a requirement to manage appraisal and supervision of staff.

You will provide person centred nursing care and support to service users, their families and healthcare assistants.

Participate as part of a team and using a person-centred approach, assess, plan, implement and evaluate care delivered.

Maintain and oversee the maintenance of appropriate associated service user records

We are a multi-award-winning healthcare recruitment agency, recently recognised by the HSJ Partnership Awards as highly commended, in the category of Best Healthcare Provider Partnership with the NHS. We specialise in offering medical professionals contract/block bookings, temporary and permanent positions. We value your hard work and will provide consistent recognition and support from our clinical led team. We have built and maintained excellent relationships with a variety of Trusts across the UK as well as private organisations. This is a unique opportunity to expand your skills and knowledge within an established Trust, with an agency that cares about you.

What we need from you as a Registered Nurse:

Currently a Registered Nurse Level 1 Adult and /or Children's Nurse on the live NMC Register

Good understanding of the CQC Domiciliary Care Standards and Regulations

Understand the effects of ageing, disability, incapacity and illness and the effects these can have on a Service Users' well being

Demonstrate clinical competence working with complex care service users in a community setting and/or their own homes

Demonstrate a commitment to delivering the optimum standard of person centred care

Demonstrate an understanding of clinical governance including risk management.

Have knowledge of the practical and emotional support needs of both service users/family and carers.

Effective communication to meet the needs of the post in full.

Excellent organisational skills and effective time management.

