Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Bath by Menlo Park

Background -
Do you want to be a part of a forward-thinking, innovative, and progressive Practice?
This post means you'll have the opportunity to join a practice that genuinely emphasises looking after its staff, with high staff retention rates and opportunities for career development. The practice is continuously implementing new strategies that can help improve patient access and care, with workload kept to a manageable and reasonable level as a result.
This is a very supportive practice that will encourage you to pursue development opportunities within a welcoming environment, with brilliant management and a family-oriented ethos amongst a multi-disciplinary team!
The role is looking for a Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner with Primary Care experience. You will have the chance to see minor illness and develop as a clinician with training/funding for independent prescribing.
Salary - £50,000 - £58,000 per annum + NHS pension + Six Weeks annual leave
Location - Bath
The surgery -
- Very forward-thinking, GP surgery
- Training Practice
- Lovely location
- Affluent patient demographic
- Supportive of career progression and development opportunities
- Excellent team atmosphere in place for all staff
- High staff retention rates
- Great Practice Manager
- Multi-disciplined team of clinicians
Your role -
- Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner with an acute, urgent on the day focus
- A mixture or telephone and face to face appointments, mostly face-to-face
- Opportunities to teach.
- Opportunities to develop as a clinician.
The benefits -
- NHS pension
- Six weeks annual leave
- Generous salary
- Adhoc study leave
- Wonderful practice
- Progression and development support
- Opportunities to focus heavily on your areas of interest
- Experienced multidisciplinary team
Next Steps:
For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify a best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.
If you would like to talk, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.
