Care Home Chef by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Care Home Chef - Haslemere

Ref: CW21277

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Care Home Chef to work within a Care Home in Haslemere. The hiring manager is searching for a chef who has worked in a similar environment, providing tasty and nutricious meals to residents.

Care Home Chef vacancy details:

£12.00 to £12.50 per hour

40 hours per week

Permanent contract

Care Home Chef experience and qualifications:

Qualifications in Catering or Cookery ae desired

Level 2 certificate in Food and Hygiene

Experience within a Care Home environment is desired

1 years' experience as a Chef or Cook is essential

Care Home Chef duties:

Provide delicious and nutricious meals to staff and residents

Assist with menu development

Follow and work within budgets

Manage and reorder stock effectively

Ensure resident needs are met or tailored as required

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

