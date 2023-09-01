For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Care Home Chef by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 79 jobs
HaslemereLocation
Haslemere
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Care Home Chef - Haslemere

Ref: CW21277

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Care Home Chef to work within a Care Home in Haslemere. The hiring manager is searching for a chef who has worked in a similar environment, providing tasty and nutricious meals to residents.

Care Home Chef vacancy details:

  • £12.00 to £12.50 per hour
  • 40 hours per week
  • Permanent contract

Care Home Chef experience and qualifications:

  • Qualifications in Catering or Cookery ae desired
  • Level 2 certificate in Food and Hygiene
  • Experience within a Care Home environment is desired
  • 1 years' experience as a Chef or Cook is essential

Care Home Chef duties:

  • Provide delicious and nutricious meals to staff and residents
  • Assist with menu development
  • Follow and work within budgets
  • Manage and reorder stock effectively
  • Ensure resident needs are met or tailored as required

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Care Home Chef by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Haslemere
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time