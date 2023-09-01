Care Home Chef by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Care Home Chef - Haslemere
Ref: CW21277
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Care Home Chef to work within a Care Home in Haslemere. The hiring manager is searching for a chef who has worked in a similar environment, providing tasty and nutricious meals to residents.
Care Home Chef vacancy details:
- £12.00 to £12.50 per hour
- 40 hours per week
- Permanent contract
Care Home Chef experience and qualifications:
- Qualifications in Catering or Cookery ae desired
- Level 2 certificate in Food and Hygiene
- Experience within a Care Home environment is desired
- 1 years' experience as a Chef or Cook is essential
Care Home Chef duties:
- Provide delicious and nutricious meals to staff and residents
- Assist with menu development
- Follow and work within budgets
- Manage and reorder stock effectively
- Ensure resident needs are met or tailored as required
If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.
