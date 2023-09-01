Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Are you a Practice Nurse in the Yate area looking for a new challenge?

Do you have experience within Primary Care?

Would you like someone to do all the legwork for you?

If so, Chase Medical currently has the perfect opportunity for you, as one of our practices in the Yate area is looking for a new Practice Nurse to join their team! They are looking for someone to do full-time hours but would be happy to consider applicants interested in part-time work as well. The salary is dependent on experience and skills.

They are looking for someone with some of the following skills:

Cytology

Baby & Travel Immunisations

Chronic Disease Management

Dressings

Bloods

Experience working in Primary Care

Benefits:

NHS Pension

Band 6-7 Salary DoE and Skills

Parking on-site

All the details negotiated for you by Chase Medical!

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the leading recruitment agency for Primary Care, and we work with almost 60% of practices across the UK - with many of these settings working exclusively with Chase Medical. We work with a range of clinicians such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs as well as other Primary Care staff, to find them flexible locum shifts and permanent work. We take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to both our clinicians and the centres we work alongside.

As well as locum opportunities, we have a number of permanent roles available too. If you're interested, give us a call on 0114 275 7421, and ask to speak with Kristof, one of our permanent recruitment experts. We will listen to you about what you're looking for in a new permanent role and work with you to find a permanent role that suits you!

Alternatively, if you know someone else that may be interested, you can earn up to £500 with our referral scheme.