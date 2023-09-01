Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Home Manager

RGN - RMN - Registered General Nurse - Registered Mental Health Nurse

Beckenham

£50,000 to £60,000 per annum

Days shifts Available.

Howard Finley Care is searching for an experienced Registered Nurse - RGN or RMN - that is keen to pursue a new role with one of the UK's leading care providers at their service in Windsor.

The home is a luxury service providing general nursing, dementia, and residential care for elderly residents, it is part of a nationally recognised care provider.

The Package:

Bonus Scheme

Monday to Friday

Pension scheme

Company sick pay

Employee recognition awards

Training and development

Career Progression

Howard Finley Care are acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.