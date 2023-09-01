Care Coordinator Domiciliary Care by Chase Recruitment

Care Coordinator Domiciliary Care

Care Coordinator - Wakefield, Salary £25k plus performance bonuses

Chase Recruitment are working with a well-established care provider to recruit a Care Coordinator to join their team in Bootle. This is a full-time role with the opportunity to work both within a team and individually to provide the best service of care for their customers. Our client will offer huge support with training towards qualifications and progression opportunities to those who are looking for a new challenge.

Our client will offer:

Performance related bonuses

£25,000 FTE base salary

Contributions to on-call mileage

Company pension

Free, on-site parking

Store discounts

Wellness programme

Enrolment on NVQ Qualifications

Essential Requirements for the Care Coordinator role:

Experience in Domiciliary Care.

Full UK Driving License and access to own vehicle.

Experience doing rotas and supervisions.

Experience with Learning Difficulties

The duties include but are not limited to:

Managing the activities of a workforce ensuring that the needs of customers or clients within each of their designated areas are met.

Supporting in the day-to-day activities within the Home Care teams or as the needs of the business dictates.

Ensuring that our customers lives are enhanced by the strength of a well-managed, reliable & stable care team.

Providing a crucial link between the customer, the care teams and any other parties involved.

Our client is willing to look for candidates who are carers/senior carers who have office experience such as completing rotas and supervisions. If you are looking for your next step up in Domiciliary Care, then please apply today!

Chase Recruitment are a specialist recruitment agency in the Intermediate Care and Education settings. We are not like other agencies; we work across the UK with both clients and candidates to find what is best for them.

If you know of anyone who would be perfect for the role then refer them to us at Chase Recruitment, you could earn up to £500 with our referral scheme!

SC1