Deputy Manager Children’s Home by Chase Recruitment

Deputy Manager Children's Home
Deputy Manager Children's Home, salary up to £30k DOE, supportive family-feel company, Stockport.
Chase Recruitment are working with a newly established and expanding care provider for children and young adults to recruit a Deputy Manager to join a team in Stockport . Our client is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for their children and aim to create creating a warm, nurturing environment that supports the safety, growth, and development of the children in their care.
What's on offer?
- Competitive salary of £28,000.
- Performance related bonuses.
- Progression opportunities within an ever-growing company.
- Support to those working towards their qualifications.
- 28 days holiday.
- Fantastic supportive working environment
The ideal Deputy Manager must:
- Hold a Level 4 in CCYP
- Hold or be working towards a Level 5 in Management and Leadership
- Have experience working with OFSTED
- Have at least 2 years' experience in management for Children's residential care
- Have a Full UK Driving License
The duties of the Deputy Manager include but are not limited to:
- Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education.
- Ensure the positive development of young people in care.
- Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.
- Providing leadership and guidance to the team.
- Manage staff welfare, staff absence etc.
- Dealing with budget management.
- Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant.
This is a great opportunity for a Deputy Manager to help build an ever-growing company. If you are ready for a career change and a new challenge, please apply now and Charlotte will be in touch!
