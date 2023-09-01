For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Deputy Manager Children’s Home by Chase Recruitment
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Other
View 346 jobs
StockportLocation
Stockport
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Deputy Manager Children's Home

Deputy Manager Children's Home, salary up to £30k DOE, supportive family-feel company, Stockport.

Chase Recruitment are working with a newly established and expanding care provider for children and young adults to recruit a Deputy Manager to join a team in Stockport . Our client is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for their children and aim to create creating a warm, nurturing environment that supports the safety, growth, and development of the children in their care.

What's on offer?

  • Competitive salary of £28,000.
  • Performance related bonuses.
  • Progression opportunities within an ever-growing company.
  • Support to those working towards their qualifications.
  • 28 days holiday.
  • Fantastic supportive working environment

The ideal Deputy Manager must:

  • Hold a Level 4 in CCYP
  • Hold or be working towards a Level 5 in Management and Leadership
  • Have experience working with OFSTED
  • Have at least 2 years' experience in management for Children's residential care
  • Have a Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Deputy Manager include but are not limited to:

  • Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education.
  • Ensure the positive development of young people in care.
  • Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.
  • Providing leadership and guidance to the team.
  • Manage staff welfare, staff absence etc.
  • Dealing with budget management.
  • Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant.

This is a great opportunity for a Deputy Manager to help build an ever-growing company. If you are ready for a career change and a new challenge, please apply now and Charlotte will be in touch!

SC1

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Deputy Manager Children’s Home by Chase Recruitment
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Stockport
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time