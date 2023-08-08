For Employers
Registered Manager by Apply4U Ltd
Apply4U Ltd
Other
View 3 jobs
ClevedonLocation
Clevedon
a month ago
Posted date
a month ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Job Title: Registered Manager

Job Overview: As a Registered Manager, you will be responsible for the overall management and leadership of a care facility, ensuring high-quality care services are provided to residents or clients. You will oversee staff, maintain regulatory compliance, and create a supportive and safe environment that promotes the well-being and dignity of individuals in your care.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Operational Management:

    • Lead and manage the care facility, overseeing all operational aspects, including staffing, scheduling, and resource allocation.
    • Implement policies, procedures, and guidelines to ensure the delivery of safe and effective care services.
    • Foster a positive and inclusive atmosphere for residents, staff, and visitors.

  • Staff Leadership:

    • Recruit, train, supervise, and evaluate care staff, ensuring they provide compassionate and person-centered care.
    • Provide mentoring, coaching, and support to staff members to enhance their skills and job performance.
    • Promote teamwork and maintain a positive work culture within the facility.

  • Regulatory Compliance:

    • Ensure that the care facility operates in compliance with relevant regulations, standards, and guidelines set by regulatory bodies.
    • Maintain accurate and up-to-date records, documentation, and reports as required by regulatory agencies.

  • Quality of Care:

    • Develop and implement care plans tailored to the individual needs and preferences of residents or clients.
    • Monitor the quality of care services provided and continuously seek opportunities for improvement.
    • Address any complaints, concerns, or incidents promptly and appropriately.

  • Health and Safety:

    • Maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, staff, and visitors.
    • Follow health and safety protocols, infection control measures, and risk management procedures.

  • Communication:

    • Effectively communicate with residents, their families, and other stakeholders to provide updates, address concerns, and facilitate a smooth flow of information.
    • Collaborate with external healthcare professionals, social workers, and community resources as needed.

  • Budget Management:

    • Manage the facility's budget, ensuring responsible financial management in alignment with organizational goals.

Qualifications:

  • Education: A relevant degree or qualification in social work, healthcare management, nursing, or a related field is typically required.
  • Experience: Prior experience in a supervisory or managerial role within a care setting is often preferred.
  • Leadership Skills: Strong leadership, communication, and organizational skills are essential for effectively managing staff and ensuring a high standard of care.

Working Conditions: Registered Managers typically work in care homes, residential facilities, nursing homes, or similar settings. The role involves a combination of administrative tasks, team management, and direct interaction with residents, families, and staff.

A Registered Manager's role is crucial in maintaining the well-being of individuals in care and ensuring that the facility operates in compliance with regulations and industry standards. For more jobs visit

https://www.apply4u.co.uk/

