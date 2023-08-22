Registered Care Manager by Apply4U Ltd

Registered Care Manager

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: £34,000.00 per year

Benefits:

Company pension

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekend availability

Ability to commute/relocate:

RUNCORN: reliably commute or plan to relocate before starting work (required)

We are looking for a Care Manager to manage our Runcorn Care Office.

This is an exciting opportunity for the right person to join our team and we are inviting a candidate with a positive attitude to come and be an integral part of our growth and journey.

We has over two decades of providing a professional, high-quality service to the vulnerable and elderly within their own homes which enables these persons to maintain their independence. With numerous offices throughout the United Kingdom, we have a proven track record of providing the highest of standards which is unrivalled by others.

Summary of the Position:

To be responsible for the operational management and quality of the Care service, ensuring viability and promoting person-centered provision to meet resident needs.

To ensure that the CQC essential standards are met and that the highest level of customer service is provided, ensuring residents received a high-quality and responsive service in a safe and secure environment, providing support where necessary and encouraging independence and choice.

To collaborate with the housing teams, local authority and other stakeholders to promote a positive atmosphere whilst encouraging social interaction and reducing isolation.

Qualifications & Training:

Relevant professional qualification (eg Diploma in Social Care Level 4/5)

Good general standard of education with GCSEs (Grade C or above) in English and Maths

Significant practitioner and/or management experience, skills and knowledge in providing services for the vulnerable and elderly.

Experience of supervising and managing a small team, ideally within an organisation providing social care and/or social housing.

Experience/Essential Criteria:

Ability to work positively and collaboratively with service users and their families, colleagues, professionals and stakeholders.

Understanding of CQC essential standards and their impact in care management and practice.

of Health and Safety legislation

High level of organisational skills.

Level of IT competence.

Ability to work flexibly, and extended hours as necessary.

Must have access to own vehicle and be willing to travel as required.

Impeccable employment history.

Enhanced DBS.

Personal Skills:

Proven ability to effectively manage staff.

At ease with managing staff with a warm, approachable and friendly manner.

Able to effectively supervise and delegate to staff.

Staff Benefits Include:

Competitive Salary

Stakeholder Pension

Excellent Ongoing Training

28 days paid holiday

Weekly Pay

