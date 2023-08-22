Registered Care Manager by Apply4U Ltd

For Employers
Registered Care Manager

Job Type: Full-time


Salary: £34,000.00 per year


Benefits:

  • Company pension
Schedule:

  • Monday to Friday
  • Weekend availability

Ability to commute/relocate:

  • RUNCORN: reliably commute or plan to relocate before starting work (required)

We are looking for a Care Manager to manage our Runcorn Care Office.

This is an exciting opportunity for the right person to join our team and we are inviting a candidate with a positive attitude to come and be an integral part of our growth and journey.

We has over two decades of providing a professional, high-quality service to the vulnerable and elderly within their own homes which enables these persons to maintain their independence. With numerous offices throughout the United Kingdom, we have a proven track record of providing the highest of standards which is unrivalled by others.

Summary of the Position:

  • To be responsible for the operational management and quality of the Care service, ensuring viability and promoting person-centered provision to meet resident needs.
  • To ensure that the CQC essential standards are met and that the highest level of customer service is provided, ensuring residents received a high-quality and responsive service in a safe and secure environment, providing support where necessary and encouraging independence and choice.
  • To collaborate with the housing teams, local authority and other stakeholders to promote a positive atmosphere whilst encouraging social interaction and reducing isolation.

Qualifications & Training:

  • Relevant professional qualification (eg Diploma in Social Care Level 4/5)
  • Good general standard of education with GCSEs (Grade C or above) in English and Maths
  • Significant practitioner and/or management experience, skills and knowledge in providing services for the vulnerable and elderly.
  • Experience of supervising and managing a small team, ideally within an organisation providing social care and/or social housing.

Experience/Essential Criteria:

  • Ability to work positively and collaboratively with service users and their families, colleagues, professionals and stakeholders.
  • Understanding of CQC essential standards and their impact in care management and practice.
  • of Health and Safety legislation
  • High level of organisational skills.
  • Level of IT competence.
  • Ability to work flexibly, and extended hours as necessary.
  • Must have access to own vehicle and be willing to travel as required.
  • Impeccable employment history.
  • Enhanced DBS.

Personal Skills:

  • Proven ability to effectively manage staff.
  • At ease with managing staff with a warm, approachable and friendly manner.
  • Able to effectively supervise and delegate to staff.

Staff Benefits Include:

  • Competitive Salary
  • Stakeholder Pension
  • Excellent Ongoing Training
  • 28 days paid holiday
  • Weekly Pay

For more jobs visit

https://www.apply4u.co.uk/

