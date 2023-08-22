Registered Care Manager by Apply4U Ltd

Registered Care ManagerJob Type: Full-time
Salary: £34,000.00 per year
Benefits:
- Company pension
- Monday to Friday
- Weekend availability
Ability to commute/relocate:
- RUNCORN: reliably commute or plan to relocate before starting work (required)
We are looking for a Care Manager to manage our Runcorn Care Office.
This is an exciting opportunity for the right person to join our team and we are inviting a candidate with a positive attitude to come and be an integral part of our growth and journey.
We has over two decades of providing a professional, high-quality service to the vulnerable and elderly within their own homes which enables these persons to maintain their independence. With numerous offices throughout the United Kingdom, we have a proven track record of providing the highest of standards which is unrivalled by others.
Summary of the Position:
- To be responsible for the operational management and quality of the Care service, ensuring viability and promoting person-centered provision to meet resident needs.
- To ensure that the CQC essential standards are met and that the highest level of customer service is provided, ensuring residents received a high-quality and responsive service in a safe and secure environment, providing support where necessary and encouraging independence and choice.
- To collaborate with the housing teams, local authority and other stakeholders to promote a positive atmosphere whilst encouraging social interaction and reducing isolation.
Qualifications & Training:
- Relevant professional qualification (eg Diploma in Social Care Level 4/5)
- Good general standard of education with GCSEs (Grade C or above) in English and Maths
- Significant practitioner and/or management experience, skills and knowledge in providing services for the vulnerable and elderly.
- Experience of supervising and managing a small team, ideally within an organisation providing social care and/or social housing.
Experience/Essential Criteria:
- Ability to work positively and collaboratively with service users and their families, colleagues, professionals and stakeholders.
- Understanding of CQC essential standards and their impact in care management and practice.
- of Health and Safety legislation
- High level of organisational skills.
- Level of IT competence.
- Ability to work flexibly, and extended hours as necessary.
- Must have access to own vehicle and be willing to travel as required.
- Impeccable employment history.
- Enhanced DBS.
Personal Skills:
- Proven ability to effectively manage staff.
- At ease with managing staff with a warm, approachable and friendly manner.
- Able to effectively supervise and delegate to staff.
Staff Benefits Include:
- Competitive Salary
- Stakeholder Pension
- Excellent Ongoing Training
- 28 days paid holiday
- Weekly Pay
For more jobs visit