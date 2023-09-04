Registered Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Registered Nursing Home Manager Needed in Ware!

Ref: 21285

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Registered Manager to work within our clients nursing home for the elderly. This care home cares for those that are elderly and that have dementia and/or Alzheimer's. My client is looking for someone that is able to come straight into the role and begin from the ground running. The home is a small to medium sized nursing home, that is running at almost full capacity.

Registered Nursing Home Manager vacancy details:

£50,000 per annum

Permanent contract

Full time contract

Bonuses available over time

Registered Nursing Home Manager experience and skills:

You must have prior experience within a nursing home and/or a residential home.

You must have at least 4-5 years' experience as a home manager, whether that is registered or not.

You must have an NVQ Level 5 in Leadership and Management

You must have good communication and time keeping skills.

Both nurse and non-nurse candidates are being reviewed at current.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period, your CV will be deleted.