Pre-Assessment Sister/Charge Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Sister/Charge Nurse | Pre-Operative Assessment | Competitive salary |Monday to Saturday - Full time hours |Hull| Learning and advancement opportunities

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is recruiting for an enthusiastic and committed Pre-Operative Assessment Sister/Charge Nurse to join their dedicated team. You will be based in our Pre-Assessment unit, working alongside an experienced and dynamic team covering a wide variety of specialisms. This unmissable opportunity will enable you to further develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge. We offer a superb location with easy access to the Motorway. The hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will have an in-depth knowledge of assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Have the ability to interpret blood results following Spire policies and action

Undertake an electronic pre-operative assessment of patients

Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria and support junior staff with complex patients

Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements

Act as a role model and ensure effective staff supervision with clinical practice

Work with the Department Manager to be able to develop, motivate and lead a team by using objectives in line with department and corporate goals

Assist in maintaining and developing services

Displays leadership qualities and can undertake staff rota, safety huddles and ensure training is maintained

Who we're looking for:

You will be a Registered Nurse with no restrictions on practice

Pre-Assessment experience essential as you will be required to manage the team

Phlebotomy and ECG skills are desirable (or willing to be trained).

Outstanding communication skills

Pre-Operative Assessment Association course desirable (or willing to undertake this course within 12 months of employment)

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications