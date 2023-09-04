Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of an ‘OUTSTANDING” nursery who are looking to employ a Qualified Nursery Practitioner for their setting based in Saffron Walden. Providing a safe and caring space for young children to build the strong foundations for learning, supporting both them and their families. This Nursery offers spacious age appropriate rooms for Children from 3 months to 5 years with activities and resources which are age and developmentally appropriate, as well as an excellent newly refurbished garden and playground area, sand pit and large mud kitchen.

Main Purpose of Role:

To be a proactive member of a staff team who provide a safe, stimulating, and inclusive environment in which babies and young children are supported and encouraged to achieve their full potential. To offer full and practical support in the day to day running of the nursery.

Duties and Responsibilities

• To assist in providing a safe, supportive, and caring environment for young children in the care of the Nursery and to ensure that all aspects of each individual child’s development are given full consideration.

• To ensure that clean and hygienic standards are always maintained. This includes daily cleaning of the environment; nappy changing as well as logging on Famly and other nursery/housekeeping duties.

• To be fully up to date with the requirements of the “Early Years Foundation Stage” and ensure that your practice meets and aims to exceed the requirements.

• To update Famly throughout the day – information for parents regarding their children’s day.

• To keep up to date with uploading observations.

• To follow all routines, carry out duties, follow timetables and rotas, record keeping activities and any other reasonable duty as requested by your supervisor or nursery manager.

• To share relevant information and ensure that information passed between parents and staff is communicated to your room manager/nursery manager as appropriate.

• To be an effective key person to those children assigned to you and to take on other assigned responsibilities, as requested and advised by your room manager in line with knowledge and experience.

• To maintain confidentiality about all issues related to children and their families, your own and other staff members issues and any other management or operational issues.

• To be involved in developing and delivering a stimulating and creative atmosphere within the group.

• To attend staff meetings, professional development training and any other events as requested by your nursery manager. If you undertake training at the nursery either through college or inhouse i.e., Parenta, it is your responsibility to ensure you stay up to date with your work.

• To provide staff cover in other rooms within the nursery and pre-school, as requested by the management team.

• To always maintain and follow all Health and Safety policies and procedures.

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with additional benefits such as -house training with career progression opportunities.

