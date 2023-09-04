Registered Nurse - OPD by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatients Staff Nurse



External Short Description



Staff Nurse | Outpatients | Hull | Full Time | Days Only | Salary Competitive | Free On Site Parking + Excellent Benefits



Spire Hull and East Riding has an exciting opportunity for a Registered Nurse to join our Outpatient Department. We will need the successful candidate to commit to hours between 08:00-21:00 Monday top Friday and Saturday 08:00-14:00 for example shift patterns could be 08:00-16:00, 13:00-2100 and 08:00-21:00 and Saturday 08:00-14:00



Duties and responsibilities

- Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative minor procedures.

- Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

- Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

Who we're looking for

- Current NMC registration with no restrictions

- Experience of working with minimum supervision

- Good team player

- Excellent communication skills

- Must have surgical experience

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

