Salaried GP - Abergele Clinic by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Private GP | Abergele Clinic | Part Time | Two 4 Hour Sessions Per Week | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits |

Spire is currently going through an exciting phase of their journey and are building a brand new clinic in Abergele which is due to be open towards the end of the year. We are looking for driven candidates who are passionate about private healthcare to come along on this amazing journey with us. For the opening of the new clinic we are looking for experienced GP to join the team. With patient appointment times up to 60 minutes, it allows us to put patients at the heart of everything we do.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Our Spire Clinics deliver a specific range of lower risk outpatient and day case treatments (all on a local anaesthetic basis), which provides faster care for day case patients. The Clinical specialties include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics and a GP service

The responsibilities of this role will include:

To deliver primary care consultations and health assessments to customers of Spire Abergele Clinic in accordance with policies and guidelines, ensuring a high-quality service which delivers high customer satisfaction.

Undertake clinical work in accordance with the standards of good clinical practice generally accepted within the UK, and within ethical guidelines as suggested by the GMC and defined in Spire Clinics Policies

Keep up to date with clinical knowledge and complete CPD requirement in line with requirements of the annual GMC appraisal

Attend and participate in clinical meetings/training sessions as required. These may be remote or necessitate face to face attendance

The Ideal candidate will have:

Be GMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Have a minimum of 5 years post graduate experience working as a Doctor, including 2 years post qualification as a GP in the NHS.

MRCGP / Member of Medical Defence Organisation / BLS / Current Safeguarding Level 3 training

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care.

Strong communication skills

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

