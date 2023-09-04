Practice Nurse, Physician Associate, Paramedic by Chase Medical

Chase Medical are aprimary care agency with over 12 years' experience

placing clinical and non-clinical staff nationwide into their next ideal position, we work with over 60% of UK GP surgeries so we're guaranteed to have a role suited to your requirements that you can really flourish in.

It's completely FREE to join

We have intel you won't find online through a direct application

Our locum work is completely flexible , no minimum shifts required

Large pool of active clients looking for staff

Specialists with extensive recruitment knowledge

We can provide 1-1 interview tips/coaching

Competitive rates of pay

We can negotiate your salary/benefits for a permanent position

Fully compliant and confidential

To apply youhave previous/current experience working in a GP surgery

as this is an essential requirement for our clients. So, if you're looking for a new challenge, or you're curious about what's available in your area, let us know and we will work with you to find a new opportunity/shifts that match your requirements.

Nurse Practitioners,

Lead/Practice Nurses,

Healthcare Assistants,

GPs,

Paramedics,

Pharmacists,

Physician Associates,

Receptionists,

Medical Secretaries,

Administrators AND

Deputy/Practice Managers

Alternatively, we also offer locum shifts to help bridge the gap in your pay packet, with competitive pay rates which areRanging betweenfor a Healthcare Assistant,for a Practice Nurse andfor a Nurse Practitioner andfor Nursing Associates/Senior Admin/Dispensers, our rates differ for London - with our London weighted rates.

If you are interested in having a confidential chat, feel free to apply or callon