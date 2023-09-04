Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Chase Medical is interested in Nurse Practitioners in Bristol who are looking for flexible, well paid work!

About Chase Medical

Our rates of pay for Nurse Practitioners are £40.50 to £68 per hour, including holiday pay. This means just 1 eight hour shift will earn you over £300!

per hour, including holiday pay. This means just 1 eight hour shift will earn you No minimum number of hours or shifts you need to work- providing you with the flexibility to work when you want, with no pressure.

you need to work- providing you with the to work when you want, with no pressure. We have a high volume of work available - up to 4,000 shifts a month- and many of these shifts are bookable up to 12 months in advance , allowing you to plan your work rota with plenty of notice.

- up to 4,000 shifts a month- and many of these shifts are , allowing you to plan your work rota with plenty of notice. We have work available across a number of different settings (across both NHS and private centres), from GP surgeries, to walk-in centres and Out of Hours providers. This means we are often able to offer weekend and evening work, alongside weekday shifts too.

(across both NHS and private centres), from GP surgeries, to walk-in centres and Out of Hours providers. This means we are often able to offer weekend and evening work, alongside weekday shifts too. There's just one set of vetting to get up and running, then you're able to pick up shifts anywhere you choose!

to get up and running, then you're able to pick up shifts Working with Chase Medical means you'll have opportunities to build your professional network, as well as Continued Professional Development opportunities.

as well as Continued Professional Development opportunities. It's quick, easy and free to join Chase Medical. Once registered, you'll have access to our extensive shift lists, as well as our Chase Medical App - where you can choose your shifts, keep track of booked shifts, and get timesheets signed.

If you're a Nurse Practitioner and interested in our locum opportunities, call Chloe on 0114 275 7421, or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com, for an informal chat.

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the UK's leading recruitment agency specialising in Primary Care. We work with nearly 40 percent of Primary Care settings across the UK. Chase Medical is a member of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, and we pride ourselves on providing a friendly and responsive service to both the clinicians and centres we work with.

We work with a range of clinicians across primary care from Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses, to HCAs, IPPs and ECPs. We have a team of locum recruitment experts, and registering with us will mean you'll have a dedicated recruitment consultant on hand to work actively on your behalf, and answer any queries you may have.

Interested in registering? Call 0114 275 7421 and ask for Chloe, or send an email to chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com!

Our registration chats are quick and easy, often taking just 20 minutes. During the registration chat, we'll talk through your skills and experience, to find out more about you as a Nurse Practitioner.

As well as locum opportunities, we have a number of permanent roles available. If you're interested in a new permanent role, call 0114 275 7421 to speak to our permanent recruitment team.

Do you know someone who may be interested in our locum or permanent opportunities? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral!