Specialist Theatre Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Specialist Perioperative Practitioner | Ophthalmology/Gynaecology/Plastics | Spire Norwich Hospital | Full Time | Competitive Salary | Free Parking & Excellent benefits

Spire Norwich Hospital are looking for a Specialist Theatre Practitioner to assist the perioperative managers to deliver effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical support assisting the theatre manager to effectively maximise theatre utilisation.

Spire Norwich Hospital holds a long-standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We have 4 theatres, 2 wards, comprising of 50 beds, and deliver a range of outpatient services through our busy and dynamic outpatient and diagnostic imaging departments providing a progressive and stimulating environment for our highly motivated team.

Duties and responsibilities:

Participate in on call duties as required

Planning and Organisation

Problem Solving and Continuous Improvement

Working as a perioperative practitioner in and across multi disciplinary teams

Applying the knowledge and skills gained through a post registration qualification in a clinical specialism

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

Ensure that legislation, policies and procedures are correctly applied within the perioperative team.

Discuss, and agree with colleagues capabilities and competencies in general and perioperative care practice, across the team.

Compare current perioperative practices, trends and developments against appropriate benchmarks.

Explain clearly to patients whose needs are being assessed own and others' responsibilities and how they inter-relate.

Identify peoples health needs through observation discussion and the use of technical assessment methods, obtain informed consent prior to the commencement of the assessment.

Obtain information on patient's perioperative needs within the overall context of their personal and care requirements, follow processes of reasoning which allows optimum outcomes to be achieved. .

Collect, collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment relating to patient's perioperative needs, promote their wellbeing and reducing risks in the short and long term.

Provide advice and support on assessment approaches and conclusions to colleagues and others, proactively and on request, with particular focus on perioperative interventions.

Who we're looking for:

RN or ODP qualification with no restrictions

Post registration qualification in clinical specialism

Working as a perioperative practitioner in and across multi disciplinary teams

Working towards a clinical degree

Auditing skills across clinical standards and departments

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca Burns on 07825 059157 or Email:

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications