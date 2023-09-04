Senior Inpatient Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Inpatients Physiotherapist | Inpatient | Band 6 | Part Time | Liverpool

Spire Liverpool hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Physiotherapist to join their warm, friendly and supportive team. This role comes with excellent career development opportunities.

Spire Liverpool Hospital is a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in the North West of England. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment and advice to patients.

To work as an integrated member of the physiotherapy team whilst independently managing a full clinical caseload.

To liaise in an effective and timely manner with referrers regarding patient progress and any future management.

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

To contribute towards service development projects as part of a wider departmental strategy.

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified physiotherapist with a valid HCPC registration

You must have at least 2 years post graduate experience

You must have experience within Orthopaedics

Respiratory Training is desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on 07850735207 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.