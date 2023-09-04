Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner - Sheffield

Flexible, Hourly Pay

Are you an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in the Sheffield area? Are you interested in supplementing your income or developing a more balanced work/life schedule? Have you ever considered the benefits of locum work? If any of the above applies to you then Chase Medical are on standby to help! We have several locum shifts opening in the Sheffield area for experienced Nurse Practitioners. You will receive £40.50-68 per hour (incl holiday pay) and will have access to flexible shifts that fit your schedule.

Other benefits we can offer at Chase Medical include an easy shift booking process through our app, the ability to book shifts 12 months in advance, a competitive rate of pay mentioned above, and no minimum number of hours worked.

We can also register you on our system to provide you with access to the shifts available in Sheffield. The process is quick and easy and can be completed whenever you're free.

Nurse Practitioners applying for this role should have Physical and Clinical Assessment Skills, experience in Primary Care, diagnosing experience and a V300 Prescribing Qualification.

If this sounds like something you're interested in, or alternatively if you're looking for a permanent role. Contact Rowan today on 01142757421 or email him at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com

Chase Medical are a 12-year strong Primary Care specialist agency that work with over 60% of GP surgeries nationwide. Our longstanding position in the recruitment sector has resulted in a strong reputation with both our clients and candidates, with both a locum and permanent team dedicated to their work. Our locum work is easily bookable through the Chase Medical app and our recruiters will tailor the jobs they offer to you to suit your needs.

Not what you're after? Know someone who might be? Refer them! We're always accepting new Primary Care staff to join us, and you could be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral!

So don't hesitate to get in touch and contact Rowan today on 01142757421 !