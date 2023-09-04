Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Nurse Practitioner, Sheffield

Salary: £38.50-£67

Hours: Locum work; Flexible hours available

This a great opportunity for a Nurse Practitioner in the Sheffield area to join our wonderful bank of nurses and earn some extra cash by working with local surgeries on a locum basis. There are no minimum hourly commitments, so you choose when you work!

Benefits of working with us include:

Full flexibility: take control of your work life balance

Dedicated recruitment team

An easy to complete registration process

Exclusive shifts not found anywhere else.

An easy-to-use app

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a UK based agency, that specialises in supplying permanent work and locum shifts to Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners nationwide. With 10+ years' experience we are a market leader and have exclusive roles available across the country, we're sure to have the perfect role for you.

Are you suitable?

All of our Nurse Practitioners will need to be confident with seeing patients face to face and over the phone for a range of Minor Illnesses and be able to assess, diagnose and treat patients to 10- or 15-minute appointments in a GP setting. It is also essential you are autonomous and can prescribe with your V300 qualification.

Next Steps

If you would like to join our amazing team, please contact Luke on 0114 275 7421 or Email luke-walsh@Chase-Medical.com.

We're experiencing a large influx of applications so get in touch ASAP to make the most of this opportunity.

Does this sound like one your friends?

We offer a referral scheme of up to £500 if someone you refer goes on to work with us, so please feel free to pass their details on to us today!

REF: LW-NP-SHF