Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Registered Nurse RGN or RMN

Location: Poulton-le-Fylde

The Company:

Our client is a trusted and established care home that provides an outstanding level of care in Poulton-le-Fylde. Their main priority is to keep all staff, residents and visitors safe, while providing the best quality care and support. They are looking for a Registered Nurse (RGN or RMN) to join their prestigious team that prides themselves on being warm, welcoming and friendly. If you are passionate about what you do and have a dedicated desire to help others, then this is the role for you.

Responsibilities:


  • Provide direct patient care
  • Administer medications
  • Develop care plans
  • Document patient information
  • Provide emotional support to residents and their family members
  • Ensure that appropriate individual care is given to each resident in accordance with the care plans.

Skills and Qualifications:


  • NMC PIN – RGN or RMN
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Must have a commitment to patient safety and care
  • Empathetic and Compassionate
  • Desire to make a difference in your patients’ lives

Benefits:


  • Company Pension
  • NMC fees paid
  • Flexible shifts
  • Competitive pay rate

For this role you must be a qualified RGN or RMN with the right to work in the UK as this role does not offer sponsorship to international candidates.

Please apply today or call one of our consultants for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369.

