Care Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Home Manager for our client's 35 bedded Residential Home based in Huddersfield which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Care Home Manager vacancy details:

£45k per annum

full time hours

Day shifts

Permanent contracts

Care Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must have goof knowledge surrounding CQC Compliance

- Previous experience managing a Care Home setting is desired.

- NVQ qualifications in Health and Social care are essential, level 5-7 desired

- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.