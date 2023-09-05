Registered Nurse - Outpatients 9 month FTC by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Staff Nurse
Staff Nurse | Outpatients | Band 5 | Warrington, Cheshire | Full time | Fixed Term Contract 9 months
Spire Cheshire hospital is expanding the scope of services we offer our patients and are looking for a Staff Nurse to join our out patients department on fixed term contract for 9 months. The successful applicant will provide high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient outpatient clinics.
At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we pride ourselves on reaching the highest clinical excellence and have an outstanding CQC rating. We are continually introducing new services to keep in line with the up-to-date techniques being used. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and high experienced support staff.
Duties and responsibilities;
- Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigations
- Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department
- Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants
- Complete Outpatient documentation to a high standard
- Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times
- Maintain and provide patients with relevant and accessible written information regarding their procedures / treatments
Who we're looking for;
- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions
- Must have Wound care, Dressings, Phlebotomy experience
- Ideally have been employed in surgical or outpatients' settings
- Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.
Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week
Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract - 9 months
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: 03/10/2023 If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710 855095
ealthcare.com or 07710 855095