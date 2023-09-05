Registered Nurse - Outpatients 9 month FTC by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Staff Nurse

Staff Nurse | Outpatients | Band 5 | Warrington, Cheshire | Full time | Fixed Term Contract 9 months

Spire Cheshire hospital is expanding the scope of services we offer our patients and are looking for a Staff Nurse to join our out patients department on fixed term contract for 9 months. The successful applicant will provide high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient outpatient clinics.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we pride ourselves on reaching the highest clinical excellence and have an outstanding CQC rating. We are continually introducing new services to keep in line with the up-to-date techniques being used. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and high experienced support staff.

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigations

Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

Complete Outpatient documentation to a high standard

Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

Maintain and provide patients with relevant and accessible written information regarding their procedures / treatments

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Must have Wound care, Dressings, Phlebotomy experience

Ideally have been employed in surgical or outpatients' settings

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

37.5 hours per weekFixed Term Contract - 9 monthsWe offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710 855095

