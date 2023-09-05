Clinical Lead by Future Care Group
South CroydonLocationSouth Croydon
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Clinical Lead
Albany Lodge Nursing Home, CR0 2BZ
Full Time hours 39 per week
Shift patten 2 long days on the floor and 16hours supernumerary
Salary £52.500.00pa
Alternate weekends & participate in on call duties.
We are currently looking to recruiter two Clinical Lead to join our Team at Albany Lodge Croydon
Day to day duties of this role:
We actively encourage the input of our residents and their families in creating a care plan that reflects their choices. This enables us to deliver person centred care that meets their individual need and gives them the service they want and deserve.
Our staff are fully trained and care for our residents with dignity and respect.
Our Group of Care Homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.
Albany Lodge Nursing Home, CR0 2BZ
Full Time hours 39 per week
Shift patten 2 long days on the floor and 16hours supernumerary
Salary £52.500.00pa
Alternate weekends & participate in on call duties.
We are currently looking to recruiter two Clinical Lead to join our Team at Albany Lodge Croydon
Day to day duties of this role:
- Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.
- The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.
- The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.
- Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.
- There will be some supernumerary time as the CL will be responsible for agreed delegated duties e.g. Auditing, Pre-Assessments of potential future residents, rota management, training etc.
- Refer a friend Bonus
- Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts & rewards
- Free onsite parking
- Free hot meal
- Free staff training with a great opportunity for career progression
- Free uniform
- Fun, enthusiastic & rewarding environment
- Plenty of support
We actively encourage the input of our residents and their families in creating a care plan that reflects their choices. This enables us to deliver person centred care that meets their individual need and gives them the service they want and deserve.
Our staff are fully trained and care for our residents with dignity and respect.
Our Group of Care Homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.
Requirements:
- Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number
- Good communication skills
- Leadership skills
JOB SUMMARY
Clinical Lead by Future Care Group
South Croydon
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time