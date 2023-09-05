Imaging Lead (MRI) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Are you an experienced Lead Radiographer or ambitious Senior Radiographer with MRI experience and the desire to take on a new and exciting challenge? If so, we`d love to hear from you! Stroud Resourcing is helping a leading private hospital in South East London recruit a full-time Lead Radiographer (MRI), and the role comes with an attractive salary of £56,000 plus excellent benefits.



This friendly, recently refurbished hospital has a Good CQC rating plus 30+ beds, 2 operating theatres, 12 consulting rooms, recently refurbished physiotherapy centre and dedicated imaging department. They offer a variety of radiology services including MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Digital Mammography and X-Ray.



As the Lead MRI Radiographer, you will oversee the successful day-to-day running of the hospitals MRI Service with a high degree of professionalism, ensuring effective allocation of staff and provision of a high-quality, responsive, patient-focused service. You will also be powered to grow & develop the service and maintain high levels of patient satisfaction! When needed you will be encouraged to support within Theatres, Chaperoning and X-Ray.



To apply for this Imaging Lead role, you will need a degree or Diploma in Diagnostic Radiography and have a valid HCPC Registration. Prior experience leading and managing a team is desirable, but we also welcome applications from Senior Radiographers looking to step up and develop their leadership skills. You will also require the following:



- An experienced MRI background with additional exposure within X-Ray and Theatre Imaging.

- Knowledge of the policies, systems and processes used within a radiographic setting.



In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you will receive a generous salary of £56k and benefits package including generous pension scheme, 25 days holiday + bank holidays (rising with service), flexibility to buy/sell additional annual leave, life assurance, private medical, free parking plus much more! You will also be joining a supportive, welcoming, and inclusive culture.



We`d love you to apply for this full-time Imaging Lead (MRI) position in South East London, and we`re waiting to hear from you. Please contact Stroud Resourcing today.