Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

We are looking for qualified level 3 practitioners, to work with children between the ages of 3 months to 5 years old in a nursery setting. This is a hugely rewarding role for the right person, offering flexible hours and great benefits while having the chance to make a real difference to children’s lives.

Location: Sevenoaks

Salary: £11.00 per hour.

Working hours: Full time and Part Time

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:



An NVQ 3 in Childcare.

Be reliable and trustworthy

Be able to work on your own initiative.

Previous experience is essential

Be able to work alternate weekends.

Be willing to participate in basic training such as care certificate, first aid, DBS.

