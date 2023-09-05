Housekeeping Assistant Part time by Future Care Group

Housekeeping Assistant Part time



Part Time 24 Hours per week



Pay Rate £10.47



Belmont Castle Care Home, Bedhampton, PO9 3JY



We are currently recruiting for a part time Housekeeper at Belmont Castle Bedhampton PO9 3JY.



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation - the result being that the highest possible standards of care are provided for our residents.



The Job role:



Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.



You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.



You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.



You will be provided with a uniform and equipment.



Rewards and Benefits:



Employee Benefits Scheme

Employee Assistance Programme

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Free onsite parking

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Free hot meal on shift





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

