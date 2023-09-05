Health Care Assistant Nights by Future Care Group

Health Care Assistant - Nights
Belmont Castle Care Home, Bedhampton, PO9 3JY
Full time 44 hours per week
Pay rate £10.62 per hour
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates. And in these uncertain times, social care is one of the few sectors that can offer you employment and continuous income.
As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person-centered care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing.
Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
Rewards and Benefits:
- Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more.
- Refer a friend bonus
- Employee Assistance Programme
- Free onsite parking
- Close to transport links
- Friendly team and supportive Manager
- Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.
- Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
- Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
- Great opportunities for promotion
- Free hot meal on shift
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
- Effective written & verbal communication skills
- Experience preferred but not essential