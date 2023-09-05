Health Care Assistant Nights by Future Care Group

Health Care Assistant - Nights



Belmont Castle Care Home, Bedhampton, PO9 3JY



Full time 44 hours per week



Pay rate £10.62 per hour



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates. And in these uncertain times, social care is one of the few sectors that can offer you employment and continuous income.



Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more.

great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more. Refer a friend bonus

Employee Assistance Programme

Free onsite parking

Close to transport links

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion

Free hot meal on shift

As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person-centered care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing.Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.



The ideal candidate for the role will have:

