For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Health Care Assistant Nights by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 51 jobs
HavantLocation
Havant
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Health Care Assistant - Nights

Belmont Castle Care Home, Bedhampton, PO9 3JY

Full time 44 hours per week

Pay rate £10.62 per hour

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates. And in these uncertain times, social care is one of the few sectors that can offer you employment and continuous income.

We are actively looking to recruit Care Assistants right now at Belmont Castle Care Home.

As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person-centered care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing.

Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.


Rewards and Benefits:

  • Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more.
  • Refer a friend bonus
  • Employee Assistance Programme
  • Free onsite parking
  • Close to transport links
  • Friendly team and supportive Manager
  • Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.
  • Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
  • Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
  • Great opportunities for promotion
  • Free hot meal on shift



The ideal candidate for the role will have:

  • Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
  • Effective written & verbal communication skills
  • Experience preferred but not essential
Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Health Care Assistant Nights by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Havant
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time