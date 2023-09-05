Registered Manager Children’s Home by Chase Recruitment

Oxfordshire based Children's Registered Manager - Up to £62k basic, welcome bonus, regional bonuses - overall superb benefits package on offer

Chase Recruitment are working in partnership with an established residential care home for children on the recruitment of a Registered Manager.

The residential children home accommodates 4 young people with social, emotional and mental health needs and is part of an integrated therapeutic provision with a learning centre on-site set in beautiful Oxfordshire countryside.

Our client are looking to recruit a Registered Manager based in Oxfordshire who ideally has experience managing an OFSTED 'Good' or 'Outstanding' provision.

The job duties include:-

Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education

Ensure the positive development of young people in care

Through the use of the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people

Providing leadership and guidance to the team

Manage staff welfare, staff absence etc

Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant at all times

Registered Managers should come with or be working towards a professional qualification - the Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management for Residential Childcare (England) or equivalent.

They need to be enthusiastic, resilient and good with people, and able to make key decisions. They should also have an ability to inspire, develop and grow teams.

A full UK driving license is essential for the role.

In return, our client will offer:-

A competitive salary with the inclusion of a regional and responsibility allowance

Welcome bonus

Up to 30% bonus

Family Healthcare package

35 days holiday

Life Insurance based on annual salary

Superb supportive working environment

On-going CPD

